Popular raffle draw in UAE suspends operations: Details

Abu Dhabi: Most popular raffle draw in the UAE, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has suspended its operations from today, April 1. The Abu Dhabi-based raffle draw took this decision in accordance with the gaming requirements introduced by UAE Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). Big Ticket draw is conducted every 3rd of the month at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

‘During this pause, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support. (We) remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, responsibility, and integrity in all our prizes. As we adhere to regulatory protocols, we will communicate updates through official channels in due course. We anticipate a prompt return to operations,’ Big Ticket said.

The scheduled live draw for series 262, however, will take place on Wednesday, April 3. During this draw, Big Ticket will give away ‘all its prizes’, including a ‘guaranteed grand prize’ of Dh10 million. There will also be Dream Car draws for Maserati Ghibli and Range Rover Evoque (which was supposed to be held on May 3).

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2024: Gulf country announces holiday for employees

Big Ticket had gave away a total of Dh246,297,071 prizes last year. The latest winner was Dubai-based Indian expat Mohammad Shereef.

Big Ticket is the third major raffle draw operator that ceased operations. Since January 1 this year, Dubai-based Mahzooz and Emirates Draw stopped their UAE operations and no details were given when the games would resume.

Big Ticket also assured that ‘all previously won prizes are securely protected and guaranteed.’ While customers will not be able to access their accounts during the pause, they will retain full access to their Big Ticket accounts once operations resume.

The draw operator did not give details when it is expected to resume business. For inquiries or assistance, Big Ticket customer support can be reached by calling +971022019244 or emailing [email protected]