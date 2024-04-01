Rain storm: Several houses damaged

Heavy rainfall accompanied by hail wreaked havoc in Mizoram, damaging numerous houses and churches across the state, officials reported on Monday. Zohmun and Palsang villages in Aizawl district bore the brunt of the hailstorm, with over 300 houses suffering damage overnight. Additionally, a church in Lungtan village, Champhai district, collapsed under the impact of the adverse weather conditions, while another in Sialsuk, Aizawl, sustained significant damages.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported as a result of the adverse weather conditions. However, officials are actively assessing the extent of the damage inflicted on various areas within the state. The India Meteorological Department had issued an ‘Orange Alert’ on Sunday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several northeastern states, indicating the severity of the weather event.