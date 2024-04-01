Shocking!! AT&T discloses 72M users’ personal data leak on dark web

AT&T Inc, a major telecommunications corporation, has issued a warning concerning the exposure of personal data belonging to approximately 7.6 million existing account holders and up to 65.4 million former customers on the dark web. The leaked data reportedly contain social security numbers, and the breach is believed to have originated in 2019 or earlier. AT&T has stated that investigations are underway to determine the source of the leaked data.

In response to the incident, AT&T has taken proactive measures, including communicating directly with those affected and offering credit monitoring services at the company’s expense, where applicable. Despite the severity of the breach, AT&T has reassured the public that it has not experienced any significant operational disruptions as a result of the leak.

Following the discovery of the breach, AT&T has taken additional security measures by resetting passwords for millions of customer accounts. This action aims to mitigate potential risks associated with unauthorized access to compromised accounts.