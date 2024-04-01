State government declares ‘dry day’ throughout state on these dates: Details

Imphal: The Manipur government has declared a ‘dry day’ on the polling days and the counting day of Lok Sabha elections in the state. Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases — April 19 and April 26- in Manipur.

There will be dry days in the state from 4 pm on April 17 till 4 pm of voting of the first phase (April 19). Similarly, from 4 pm of April 24 till 4 pm of the second phase polls (April 26), liquor will not be sold in the state. A dry day has also been declared on the day of counting of votes– June 4. It will be effective till the end of the counting.

The decision was taken in pursuance of Section 135c of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 and in the exercise of the power conferred under Section 17(3) of Eastern Bengal & Assam Excise Act, 1910 which is extended to the state of Manipur.

According to Manipur’s Chief Electoral Officer, Pradeep Kumar Jha, 1,058 polling stations out of 2,955 have been identified as ‘vulnerable’ in Manipur.