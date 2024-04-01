Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher for third consecutive session

Mumbai: Indian equity market ended higher for the third consecutive session on April 1. BSE Sensex ended at 74,014.55, up 363.20 points or 0.49 percent. NSE Nifty settled at 22,462.00, up 135.10 points or 0.61 percent.

About 3015 shares advanced, 572 shares declined, and 112 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, Adani Ports & SEZ and Divis Labs. Top losers were Eicher Motors, Titan Company, Tata Consumer Products, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree and Nestle. Shares of Nupur Recyclers, Onelife Capital, Nila Spaces L and Action Const hit their fresh 52-week highs at NSE while shares of Penta Gold, Latteys Industries, FutureLifestyleFash, Compuage Infocom and The Western India touched their fresh 52-week low.

Except Auto, all other sectoral indices ended higher with metal, power, capital goods, healthcare, realty up 1-4 percent, while oil & gas, Information Technology, bank up 0.5 percent each. The Bank index closed up 0.96%, while the Financial Services index closed up 1%. The Media, Realty and Metal indices closed up 4.69%, 4.36%, and 3.70%, respectively. The BSE midcap index rose 1.6 percent and the smallcap index gained nearly 3 percent.