Summer rains in these 4 districts today; check the list

The Disaster Management Authority has issued a cautionary alert for potential coastal disturbances in the state, particularly highlighting the threat of sea storms. This warning extends over the next two days, emphasizing the prediction of high waves along the coasts of Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu. The authority has also emphasized the need for vigilance against possible swell surges along other coastal regions, advising coastal residents to exercise caution.

As a preventive measure, Thiruvananthapuram has imposed restrictions on coastal tourist attractions, and the state fisheries department has set up a control room to promptly address any emergent situations. These proactive measures aim to mitigate the potential impact of the forecasted sea storms and ensure the safety of coastal communities.

Furthermore, there is a likelihood of summer showers in certain districts of the state today. Rainfall is anticipated in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts. Alongside this, the State Disaster Management Authority has reiterated the warning of continued high waves and sea storms, indicating a persistent risk of further disturbances along the coastlines. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has provided insights into the expected wave heights and storms, emphasizing the need for ongoing vigilance.