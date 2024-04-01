Vistara introduces two daily flights connecting these cities: Details

Mumbai: India based full service carrier Vistara has launched two new daily flight services from today, April 1. The air carrier will connect Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru.

The inaugural flight, UK 524, took off from Thiruvananthapuram at 05:55 AM, arriving in Bengaluru at 07:15 AM. Subsequently, it will depart Bengaluru at 10:40 PM, reaching Thiruvananthapuram at 11:40 PM.

Additionally, the second flight, UK 525, departed for Bengaluru at 08:15 AM, landing in Thiruvananthapuram at 09:30 AM. Conversely, the return journey will commence at 10:10 AM from Thiruvananthapuram, with an expected arrival in Bengaluru at 11:20 AM.

Also Read: State government declares ‘dry day’ throughout state on these dates: Details

At present, IndiGo and Air India Express operate a combined total of eight flights per day on this route. With Vistara’s entry, the number of daily flight services on this route will rise to 10.

Earlier, Vistara had launched non-stop flights between Mumbai and Paris. The airline will operate five flights a week on the route. The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-9 aircraft for the service.

Vistara’s Mumbai to Paris route, Flight No. UK 023, will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Departure from Mumbai is scheduled at 13:20 hrs, with arrival in Paris at 19:30 hrs local time. Conversely, the return journey, Flight No. UK 024, will also run on the same days, departing from Paris at 21:30 hrs and reaching Mumbai at 09:50 hrs the next day.

At present, Vistara currently flies to Paris from Delhi five times a week. Vistara already operates its flight services to London and Frankfurt from Mumbai. This flight also marks Vistara’s sixth long-haul direct route between India and Europe.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines. It has a fleet of 63 aircraft, including 48 Airbus A320neos, 10 Airbus A321s and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.