5 killed, 3 injured as dumper rams into auto

Chitrakoot : In a tragic incident, 5 people lost their lives and 3 others were seriously injured when a speeding dumper rammed into an autorickshaw. The accident took place near Jhansi Mirzapur National Highway in Chitrakoot on Tuesday.

‘The incident took place near Jhansi Mirzapur National Highway. A speeding dumper collided with an auto-rickshaw, leaving 5 persons, who were travelling in the three-wheeler, dead on the spot. The condition of another three injured people is said to be critical. They have been referred to a hospital in Prayagraj for treatment,’ Additional SP Chakrapadi Tripathi said.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital. The mortal remains of the victims were kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.

Further details are awaited.