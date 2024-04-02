AAP’s Sanjay Singh granted bail by SC in excise policy case

Supreme Court grants bail to AAP’s Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy case, marking a significant development in the legal proceedings. Singh, who was arrested last October in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy case, will now be released pending trial, subject to certain conditions set by the trial court. The decision offers relief to Singh, who had been in judicial custody since October 13 last year following allegations by the Enforcement Directorate regarding his involvement in the policy formulation.

AAP leader Atishi hails the Supreme Court’s decision with a ‘Satyameva Jayate’ message on social media, expressing support for Singh. Earlier in the day, Atishi claimed that she was approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with an offer to join their party, alleging threats of arrest by the ED if she refused. She accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize the AAP-led government in Delhi, echoing similar concerns raised by other party members.

Meanwhile, with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in judicial custody until April 15 due to the alleged liquor policy scandal, the AAP asserts that he will continue to serve as CM. Despite his incarceration, Kejriwal has reportedly been managing Delhi’s affairs from behind bars, with his directives delivered to the Cabinet through his wife, Sunita. Kejriwal’s denial of bail and subsequent imprisonment have raised political tensions, prompting the AAP to defend its leader’s position amidst ongoing legal battles.