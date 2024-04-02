Arrests made in Pakistan terror attack: 12 arrested

12 Arrested in Connection with Pakistan Terror Attack on Chinese Nationals

Authorities in Pakistan have detained 12 individuals, including the alleged mastermind, linked to last week’s suicide bombing that claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver in the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) attributed the attack to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), following a probe into the incident.

The suicide bombing occurred as the Chinese engineers were traveling from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, Upper Kohistan district, when a car bomb struck their vehicle in the Bisham area of Shangla district. While no group initially claimed responsibility, authorities apprehended Hazrat Bilal, believed to be the attack’s orchestrator, who reportedly brought the suicide bomber from Afghanistan.

The investigation revealed that the explosives-laden vehicle was smuggled through the Chaman border into Dera Ismail Khan district, with Bilal being sought for previous assaults on Chinese nationals. The Pakistani government has initiated a joint probe with Chinese authorities, emphasizing the need for security assurances for Chinese personnel working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. This incident marks the second deadly attack on Chinese workers at the Dasu power project, prompting a renewed commitment from both nations to combat terrorism and ensure the safety of personnel involved in bilateral ventures.