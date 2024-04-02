BJP announces 112 candidates for Assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the re-nomination of 21 out of its 22 sitting MLAs for the upcoming Assembly elections, with only Bramhagiri legislator Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra not included in the list. Instead, Upasana Mohapatra, Lalitendu’s niece and daughter of former Congress MLA late Lalatendu Mohapatra, has been named as the candidate for the coastal seat of Brahmagiri under the Puri parliamentary constituency.

In a notable move, the BJP has nominated sitting Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari for the Brajarajnagar assembly seat, which he had previously contested three times without success. This decision comes after Pujari was denied a Lok Sabha ticket. Other prominent candidates include state BJP president Manmohan Samal, who will contest from the Chandbali seat despite losing the last three elections consecutively.

Despite health concerns, the BJP has maintained its trust in key figures like leader of opposition Jayanarayan Mishra and sitting MLA from Bhawanipatna Pradipta Kumar Nayak. Notably, there were speculations regarding the possibility of Mishra’s daughter and Nayak’s wife receiving the party tickets for their respective seats. Additionally, the BJP seems to have fallen short of its commitment to women’s representation in the legislature, with only eight women candidates nominated out of a total of 112 announced.