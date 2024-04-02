Commodity Market: Gold prices decline marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price depreciated marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 50,680, down by 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 6335, down by Rs 25.

This is the second highest price of yellow metal reported in the state. Yesterday, gold touched fresh life-time high of Rs 50,880 per 8 gram and Rs 6360 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price edged higher by Rs 680 per 8 gram and Rs 85 per 1 gram. Price of yellow metal is remaining above Rs 50,000 for fifth day in a row.

In other major markets in the country, gold prices saw a slight increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6996.8 per gram up by Rs.497. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6409 per gram up by Rs.454. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.51%, whereas in the last month it has been -6.5%.The cost of silver is Rs.78700 per kg up by Rs.800 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 68,644 per 10 gram, rising Rs 313 or 0.46%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 76,076 per kg, higher by Rs 544 or 0.72%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was unchanged at $2,250.26 per ounce. Yellow metal touched an all-time high of $2,265.49 on Monday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.6% higher to $2,270.70 per ounce. Price of spot silver rose 0.4% to $25.17 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $903.50 and palladium gained 0.4% to $1,000.09.