Date and Oat Breakfast Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1/2 cup rolled oats

– 4-5 pitted dates

– 1 cup milk (dairy or plant-based)

– 1/2 ripe banana (optional, for added creaminess)

– 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

– Ice cubes (optional, for a colder smoothie)

Instructions:

1. Prepare Your Ingredients:

– Measure out the rolled oats.

– Remove the pits from the dates.

– If using, peel and slice the ripe banana.

2. Soak the Dates:

– Place the pitted dates in a small bowl.

– Pour a little warm water over them and let them soak for about 10 minutes. This will soften the dates and make them easier to blend.

3. Blend It All Together:

– In a blender, add the rolled oats, soaked dates (and the water they were soaked in), milk, sliced banana (if using), and vanilla extract.

– If you prefer a colder smoothie, add a handful of ice cubes as well.

4. Blend Until Smooth:

– Start blending on low speed and gradually increase to high.

– Blend until all the ingredients are completely smooth, and you have a creamy consistency.

5. Taste and Adjust:

– Taste your smoothie and adjust the sweetness by adding more dates if needed.

– If it’s too thick, you can thin it out with a bit more milk.