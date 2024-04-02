Date and Oat Breakfast Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients:
– 1/2 cup rolled oats
– 4-5 pitted dates
– 1 cup milk (dairy or plant-based)
– 1/2 ripe banana (optional, for added creaminess)
– 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
– Ice cubes (optional, for a colder smoothie)
Instructions:
1. Prepare Your Ingredients:
– Measure out the rolled oats.
– Remove the pits from the dates.
– If using, peel and slice the ripe banana.
2. Soak the Dates:
– Place the pitted dates in a small bowl.
– Pour a little warm water over them and let them soak for about 10 minutes. This will soften the dates and make them easier to blend.
3. Blend It All Together:
– In a blender, add the rolled oats, soaked dates (and the water they were soaked in), milk, sliced banana (if using), and vanilla extract.
– If you prefer a colder smoothie, add a handful of ice cubes as well.
4. Blend Until Smooth:
– Start blending on low speed and gradually increase to high.
– Blend until all the ingredients are completely smooth, and you have a creamy consistency.
5. Taste and Adjust:
– Taste your smoothie and adjust the sweetness by adding more dates if needed.
– If it’s too thick, you can thin it out with a bit more milk.
