Eid Al Fitr 2024: Emirate in UAE announces 10-day holiday for employees

Sharjah: Sharjah’s government announced a one-week Eid Al Fitr holiday for government employees. Holidays will start from Monday, April 8 and will end on Sunday, April 14. Regular working hours would then resume on Monday, April 15.

Since Friday, Saturday and Sunday are the official weekend days in Sharjah for federal employees, government workers who normally observe a four-day work-week will be granted a 10-day break to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

Irrespective of the moon sighting, the holiday will officially begin on April 8. As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first of Shawwal, the month after Ramadan.