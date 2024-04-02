Eid Al Fitr 2024: Emirate in UAE announces holidays for employees

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi government announced a one-week Eid Al Fitr holiday for its public sector employees. The holiday will start from Monday, April 8 and will end on Sunday, April 14. Regular working hours would then resume on Monday, April 15.

Earlier the UAE government announced one-week holiday for its public sector employees. Irrespective of the moon sighting, the holiday will officially begin on April 8.

However, Sharjah public sector employees will enjoy a 10-day break as they have a four-day workweek, while Dubai’s government announced a one-week holiday for its public sector employees.

The holidays for private sector employees across the country has also been announced. The break will begin on Monday, April 8 and last till 3 Shawwal (or what is equivalent to it in the Gregorian date). As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first of Shawwal.

Earlier the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for private schools, universities, and nurseries. All these institutions will remain closed from Monday, April 8, to Sunday, April 14. Regular classes will resume from Monday, April 15. Along with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, this week-long holiday will translate into a nine-day break for students.