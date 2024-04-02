Eid Al Fitr 2024: Emirate in UAE announces holidays for private schools, universities and nurseries

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for private schools, universities, and nurseries. All these institutions will remain closed from Monday, April 8, to Sunday, April 14.

Regular classes will resume from Monday, April 15. Along with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, this week-long holiday will translate into a nine-day break for students.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices decline marginally

Eid Al Fitr is marked in the Hijri calendar on the first day of Shawwal – the month after Ramadan. As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted.

The UAE government has announced the official holidays for private sector employees across the country on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. The break will begin on Monday, April 8 and last till 3 Shawwal (or what is equivalent to it in the Gregorian date).

Dubai’s government announced a one-week Eid Al Fitr holiday for its public sector employees. Starting Monday, April 8, government employees will enjoy the holiday until Sunday, April 14. Regular working hours would then resume on Monday, April 15.