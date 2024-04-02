Eid Al Fitr 2024: UAE announces holiday for private sector

Abu Dhabi: The UAE government has announced the official holidays for private sector employees across the country on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. The holiday will begin on Monday, April 8 and last till 3 Shawwal (or what is equivalent to it in the Gregorian date). As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first of Shawwal.

If Ramadan lasts 30 days: The Eid break is from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29), till Friday, April 12 (Shawwal 3). Considering the Saturday-Sunday weekends before and after the break, that’s a total of nine days off. The break then is from Saturday, April 6, till Sunday, April 14.

If Ramadan lasts 29 days: If this is the case, residents will get six days off, including the weekend. The Eid break will be from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29), till Thursday, April 11. If you include the Saturday-Sunday weekend before the break, that’s a total of six days off. The break then is from Saturday, April 6, till Thursday, April 11.

Earlier, the UAE Cabinet announced that federal government employees would enjoy a nine-day break to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. Those in Sharjah, however, will enjoy a 10-day break as public sector workers in the emirate get three-day weekends.