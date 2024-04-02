Etihad Airways introduces non-stop flight to this city: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has launched new non-stop flight service. The airline will operate flights between Abu Dhabi and Boston in the USA.

The new service operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The air carrier will deploy its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the service. The aircraft features Business Studios and Economy Smart seats.

‘We are thrilled to inaugurate flights to Boston, further extending our reach across the United States and enhancing connectivity for travellers. This new route not only brings the allure of Abu Dhabi and Dubai to the American Northeast but also signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences and fostering global connections. The new route is timed to offer convenient links to our growing network for corporate business travellers and leisure guests connecting to destinations across the Middle East and our 11 routes across India,’ said Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves.

Boston is Etihad’s fourth destination in the United States. The airlines also operate flights to Chicago, New York, and Washington. It also operates flights to Toronto in Canada.