Gulf country bans exports fish and shrimp: Details

Manama: The Kingdom of Bahrain has announced a ban on the export of fish and shrimp caught in its territorial waters. The authorities in the country also announced a two-month ban on catching some types of fish. These decisions were taken to protect its marine wealth and enhance its food security.

The new decision is in line with the directives of HM King Hamad and HRH Prince Salman. HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Personal Representative, issued Edict (1) of 2024, prohibiting the export of all types of fish, shrimp, and other sea animals caught in the kingdom’s territorial waters, except for crabs and jellyfish, whether fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, canned or smoked. The ban does not apply to fish farming products.

HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad also issued Edict (2) of 2024, banning the fishing of spangled Emperor (Sheri), rabbitfish (Safi) and seabream (Andak) in the territorial waters of the Kingdom in April and May. This year’s ban will be applied in May only.

The order also stipulates that fishermen who catches these types of fish during the ban period must release them into the sea.