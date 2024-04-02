India to face severe heat wave: These states to affect more

India is bracing for intense heat from April to June, particularly in the central and western parts of the country, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra highlighted that above-normal maximum temperatures are expected across most regions during this period, with central and western peninsular India facing the brunt.

While regions like the western Himalayas, northeastern states, and north Odisha may experience normal to below-average maximum temperatures, the northern and central plains are likely to endure above-average temperatures and frequent heatwaves. The IMD forecasts an increase in the number of heatwave days, with 10 to 20 days expected compared to the normal range of four to eight days.

Specifically, states such as Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh are anticipated to witness the worst heatwaves in April. Mohapatra noted that these heatwaves could persist for longer durations, ranging from two to eight days, as opposed to the typical duration of one to three days. This forecast comes amidst India’s 2024 Lok Sabha elections scheduled between April 19 and June 1, spanning over a month and a half, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.