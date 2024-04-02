IndiGo to launch direct flights Abu Dhabi-Kannur route from May 9

IndiGo Airlines has initiated direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Kannur, providing a convenient travel option for non-residents, particularly during the summer vacation season. The new service is scheduled to commence operations from May 9, offering daily non-stop flights on the Abu Dhabi-Kannur route. Departing from Kannur at 12:40 am, the flight will arrive in Abu Dhabi at 2:35 am, with the return journey departing Abu Dhabi at 3:45 am and landing in Kannur at 8:40 am.

This expansion marks a significant addition to IndiGo’s offerings, now totaling 56 weekly flight services from eight Indian cities to Abu Dhabi. The introduction of these flights is expected to enhance travel, trade, and tourism between India and the United Arab Emirates, catering to the increasing demand for air connectivity between the two countries.

In another development, services from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, are witnessing an uptick. Malaysia Airlines has announced plans to double the number of flights on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur route, with the additional services commencing from April 2. Operating twice a week currently, Malaysia Airlines intends to increase the frequency to four services per week, utilizing Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 174 seats, including business class. Departures from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur will occur on Sundays and Thursdays at 12:01 PM, with arrivals scheduled for 12:30 PM on Tuesdays and Saturdays.