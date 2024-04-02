Japan Airlines introduces new flight service to this country: Details

Doha: The national air carrier of Japan, Japan Airlines launched new flight service. The airline will operate flights to Doha, in Qatar. This is the first-ever flight to the Middle East by a Japanese airline.

The new flight service will connect Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) in Japan with Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha. The airline will deploy a Boeing 787-9 aircraft with a capacity of 203 seats for the service. The aircraft features a two-class layout, comprising 52 JAL SKY SUITE III fully flat seats in JAL Business Class and 151 JAL SKY WIDER seats in JAL Economy Class. Passengers can enjoy JAL’s latest inflight entertainment system, Magic-VI, accessible via touchscreen monitors at every seat. Additionally, Inflight Wi-Fi is available onboard (charges may apply).

‘Our new Doha service is the first direct flight to the Middle East operated by a Japanese airline. It perfectly complements JAL’s global network and enables customers to seamlessly connect to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America through our partnership with Qatar Airways, a member of the same oneworld alliance as JAL,’ said Ross Leggett, Japan Airlines Managing Executive Officer, Route Marketing Senior Vice President.

Hamad International Airport offers connectivity to over 190 passenger destinations. Japan Airlines is the 10th oneworld airline at Hamad International Airport.