Kerala : Light rain in 8 Districts over next 5 days; Check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of light rainfall in eight districts of Kerala over the next five days. These districts include Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram, with rain anticipated until April 3. Additionally, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta are expected to experience rainfall on April 4, while Alappuzha and Kottayam will likely see rainfall on April 5.

In conjunction with the rain forecast, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for high temperatures across Kerala. Between April 1 and April 5, temperatures are expected to reach up to 39 degrees Celsius in Kollam and Palakkad districts, up to 37 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts, and up to 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts. The combination of high temperatures and humid air is likely to result in unsettled weather conditions, particularly in the low-lying areas.

Over the weekend, several families were compelled to evacuate their residences in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur districts due to seawater inundation. Relief camps were established to accommodate affected residents. The occurrence of significant tidal waves along Kerala’s coastline, referred to as “Kalla Kadal” by fishermen, was attributed to this phenomenon. Experts suggest that these waves result from distant storms, possibly originating from the Antarctic region, interacting with coastal currents, a phenomenon known as remote forcing.