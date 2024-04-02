Know how to deal with  sexual incompatibility in relationships

Sexual compatibility refers to two partners having shared or similar sexual needs, including sexual preferences, turn-ons, and desired frequency.

Sexual incompatibility in marriage refers to differences in sexual needs, preferences, and desires. Sexual incompatibility occurs when there is a disconnect between what one person wants and what their partner wants sexually.

There are several factors that are generally regarded as contributing to sexual compatibility in marriage. These include:

Talking about sex

Knowing each other’s sexual preferences

Meeting each other’s sexual needs

Being able to resolve sexual problems

Agreeing on the frequency of sex

Shared opinions on whether non-vaginal intercourse, such as oral sex, will be a part of the couple’s sex life

Agreement on preferred sex positions

Agreement on methods of contraception

Similar sleep/wake schedules

Tips to handle sexual incompatibility:

Woe and win: Find ways to seduce your partner and bring him/her to a state where he/she feels aroused. Responding to some of the non-sexual cues of the active partner can also help arouse interest.

Communication: It is crucial to communicate your sexual desires to your partner. Avoid sounding demanding, critical or accusatory.

Don’t force: Strictly avoid insisting with your partner to try newer positions to enhance pleasure.