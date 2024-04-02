Maintenance work to partially disrupt Alappuzha-Chennai Express

Maintenance work at MGR Chennai Central station yard has led to alterations in train services. The Alappuzha-Chennai Central Express, scheduled for today, will only operate between Alappuzha and Thiruvalloor, with its journey truncated due to the maintenance activity. Additionally, four other trains are being diverted from their usual routes to avoid the affected area.

Among the diverted trains, the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express (13352) originating from Alappuzha will now bypass MGR Chennai Central and stop at Perambur instead. Similarly, the Kochuveli-Gorakhpur Express (12512) and the Indore-Kochuveli Superfast Express (22645) will also be diverted via Perambur. Additionally, the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express (13351) originating from Dhanbad will follow the same diverted route.

These diversions are implemented to ensure the smooth operation of train services while the maintenance work is being carried out at MGR Chennai Central station yard. Passengers are advised to check the revised schedules and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.