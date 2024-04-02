New weather update: Temperature set to rise in 12 districts today

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for 12 districts in the state, cautioning residents about rising temperatures expected today. Kollam and Palakkad districts could see temperatures soaring to 39 degrees Celsius, while Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts may experience highs of 37 degrees Celsius. Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts could reach up to 36 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, isolated areas in central and northern Kerala may witness summer rains.Coastal regions are advised to be cautious as high waves are predicted for today. INCOIS forecasts waves up to 1.6 meters high, possibly due to the black sea phenomenon. Similar warnings have been issued for the Tamil Nadu coast, highlighting the potential risks associated with high waves in these areas.