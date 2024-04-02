OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus launched its latest mid-range smartphone named ’ OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G’. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of OnePlus Nord CE 4 is priced at Rs 24,999, whereas the higher variant with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage starts at a price of Rs 26,999. This smartphone will be available on sale from April 12. Customers who purchase the device on the first day of the sale will receive OnePlus Nord Buds 2 at no additional cost.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also gets support for 210Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification and 10-bit colour depth.

The Nord CE 4 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The handset comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Nord CE 4 5G features a dual rear camera sensor with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle lens. The smartphone also features a 16MP front-facing camera for selfie and video calling . it is backed by 5,500mAh battery paired with a 100W SUPERVOOC fast charger that is claimed to fully charge the device from 0-100 percent in just around 29 minutes.