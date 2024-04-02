PhD student’s body found dead at Kasaragod Central University

A tragic incident occurred today at the Central University of Kerala campus in Kasaragod, where a 27-year-old PhD student named Ruby Patel was found dead. Hailing from Bihar, Ruby was pursuing her doctoral studies in the Hindi department. Initial assessments by the police indicate that the incident is being treated as a case of suicide. Following the discovery of her body, it was transported to the Kanhangad District Hospital Mortuary for further examination, including inquest proceedings and a post-mortem.

The unfortunate incident unfolded in the common washroom of the college hostel earlier this morning. Ruby’s classmates became concerned when she did not respond after entering the washroom. Upon investigation, they discovered her hanging inside. Despite immediate efforts to rush her to the hospital, Ruby could not be revived. The Bekal police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. Notably, this incident follows a similar tragedy in February when another student, Nitesh Yadav from Ghaziabad, hanged himself on the campus.

The authorities are deeply saddened by this loss and are actively investigating the matter to ascertain the events leading up to Ruby Patel’s untimely demise. As the university community mourns the loss of a promising scholar, there is a pressing need to address mental health concerns and provide support to students during such distressing times.