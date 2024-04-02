Realme 12x 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone in India. The handset is named ‘Realme 12x 5G’. Realme 12x is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 13,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant. Realme is offering a Rs 1,000 bank discount on the 4GB and 8GB RAM variants using SBI, HDFC and ICICI bank cards. Meanwhile, the 6GB variant will be eligible for a Rs 1,000 bank offer and a Rs 500 discount, taking the effective price to Rs 13,999. The smartphone will go on sale on Realme’s website and Flipkart from April 2 at 6pm.

Realme 12x 5G sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240hz touch sampling rate and 950 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with Panda glass protection on the front and an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and is paired with a Mali G57 GPU for all the graphics-intensive tasks.

The 12x 5G runs on Realm UI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system. The company is promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with this device. The Realme 12x 5G comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The Realme 12x 5G comes with a dual camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter that is capable of capturing up to 80 degree field of view (FOV).

The Realme 12x 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with the proprietary 45W SUPERVOOC charger. The smartphone will be available in two colours: Twilight Purple and Woodland Green.