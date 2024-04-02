Rough Seas Hit Kerala Coast Due to Low Pressure from South Atlantic Ocean

INCOIS has attributed the sudden and rough seas experienced along many coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram to a low-pressure system originating in the South Atlantic Ocean over a week ago. Consequently, fishermen have been cautioned to remain vigilant, with warnings issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Centre regarding potential storms and high waves along the Kerala coast until Tuesday night. Similar alerts have been extended to the South and North Tamil Nadu coasts due to the black sea phenomenon.

Furthermore, several districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad are expected to experience summer rains. In response to the heightened risks, the State Disaster Management Authority has advised against beach visits and sea recreation activities, emphasizing the continued threat of Kallakadal, or swell surges, along the eastern coast of India.