SC criticizes Baba Ramdev for court disrespect

The Supreme Court reiterated the importance of obeying court directives, emphasizing that non-compliance is unacceptable. Patanjali’s plea for additional time to file a new affidavit in the misleading advertising case was met with stern criticism from the apex court, which stressed the need for adherence to legal proceedings’ logical conclusions.

During the hearing, SC expressed dissatisfaction with Yog Guru Ramdev and Patanjali’s MD for failing to submit the required affidavit as previously assured. The court emphasized the significance of upholding solemn undertakings made and honoring commitments given to the court.

Yog Guru Ramdev offered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for Patanjali’s misleading advertisements through his advocate. Both Ramdev and Balkrishna expressed a desire to apologize personally, with a representative present in court for this purpose. The SC had previously reprimanded Patanjali for breaching commitments regarding product quality and medicinal properties, warning of potential contempt proceedings. Despite holding a press conference following the court’s order, Patanjali did not respond, prompting the court’s displeasure and a summons for the next hearing. The court highlighted violations under the Drugs and Remedies Act and issued a contempt notice to Ramdev, demanding an explanation. Earlier, the court had cautioned Patanjali against negative remarks about medical systems in the media.