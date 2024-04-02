Security forces kill 4 Maoists in encounter

Bijapur: A joint team of security forces neutralized 4 Maoists in an encounter in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, April 2. A joint team of security personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Central Reserve Police Force and its elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were carrying out an anti-Maoist operation in a forest near Lendra village. The search operation turned to be an encounter.

Bodies of four Maoists along with a light machine gun and other weapons were recovered from the spot after the exchange of fire stopped, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.

According to the police, so far, 33 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters with security forces in the Bastar region comprising seven districts including Bijapur. With this incident, the count goes up to 37.

Also Read; Maintenance work to partially disrupt Alappuzha-Chennai Express

Bijapur district that comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

In another incident reported on Monday, April 1, two Maoists carrying cash rewards were killed in an encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district. The dead Maoists were identified as Sajanti alias Kranti and Raghu alias Sher Singh. Among the other items recovered from the site were an AK-47 rifle, a 12-bore rifle and some daily need items.