Stock Market: Indian equity markets end marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian equity market ended marginally lower in the volatile session on Tuesday. BSE Sensex ended at 73,903.91, down 110.64 points or 0.15 percent. NSE Nifty settled at 22,453.30, down 8.70 points or 0.04 percent.

About 2686 shares advanced, 1015 shares declined, and 111 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Tata Consumers Products, Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, SBI and Adani Ports & SEZ. Top losers were Hero MotoCorp, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank , Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and SBI Life Insurance.

Across sectors, the Information Technology index was the top loser, trading down 0.74%, followed by the Financial Services index, which was down 0.30%. The Bank index was down 0.13%, while the healthcare and pharma indices were down 0.22%, and 0.15%.

The Consumer Durables index had gained the most at 1.85%, followed by the Media and Metal indices, which were up 1.56% and 1.50%, respectively. The Oil & Gas index was up 1.21%, and the Realty and Auto indices were up 0.99% each, while the FMCG index was up 0.41%.

The BSE SmallCap index gained 1.27%, and the BSE MidCap index gained 1.11%. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 522.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,208.42 crore on April 1.