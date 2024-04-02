Stop using this code for call forwarding from April 15

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has made a significant decision affecting smartphone users across India by issuing directives to cease the usage of USSD codes, such as *401#, for activating call forwarding features. Effective April 15, 2024, telecom companies are mandated to discontinue the use of USSD codes. This move is aimed at bolstering security measures and mitigating potential misuse in online scams and mobile-related crimes. USSD codes, commonly utilized by mobile users for various services like balance inquiries or IMEI number retrieval, have been flagged by the DoT as vulnerable to online scams.The ban order, issued on March 28, emphasizes concerns regarding the misuse of USSD-based call forwarding services, notably *401#, for unauthorized activities. According to the DoT directive, all licensees are required to halt existing USSD-based call forwarding services from April 15, 2024, until further notice. Existing subscribers who have activated USSD-based call forwarding services are advised to reinitiate call forwarding through alternative methods to ensure their consent and prevent unauthorized activation.Telecom companies are assigned the responsibility of providing alternative avenues for managing call forwarding in compliance with the directive. This decision underscores the government’s commitment to addressing security challenges in the mobile ecosystem and safeguarding users from potential risks associated with USSD code usage.