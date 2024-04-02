UAE revises truck ban timings on major road

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai and Dubai Police General Headquarters have announced revised truck ban timings on major road. The authorities changed the timings for truck movement on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The adjustment of timing applies to a section of the road extending from Ras Al Khor Road to Sharjah in both directions during peak traffic hours from April 28.

Also Read; Etihad Airways introduces non-stop flight to this city: Details

‘The decision to alter truck traffic timings on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road during peak hours was made in coordination with Dubai Police General HQ, following recent in-depth studies indicating the critical need for such adjustments. This measure is set to enhance the smoothness of traffic flow on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, ensuring a more even distribution of truck movements across alternative routes during peak times. This strategic redistribution is anticipated to decrease traffic congestion on the road by up to 15% during these periods,’ Hussein Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said.

The new schedule restricts truck movement in the morning from 6.30am to 8.30am, and in two periods in the afternoon — the first from 1pm to 3pm, and from 5.30pm to 8pm.