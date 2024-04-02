Vistara Airlines faces inquiry over 100+ flight cancellations and delays; details inside

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has requested a comprehensive report from Vistara Airlines in light of recent flight cancellations and significant delays, affecting over 100 flights in the preceding week. Vistara Airlines has faced notable operational challenges, resulting in the cancellation or delay of more than 100 flights during this period.

The airline has cited various operational issues as the cause of these challenges and has assured that corrective measures are being implemented to stabilize operations. Recognizing the inconvenience caused to passengers, a Vistara spokesperson expressed concern and outlined ongoing efforts to mitigate customer discomfort. These efforts include temporarily reducing flight frequencies and providing alternative flight options or refunds to affected travelers.

In response to the disruptions, Vistara has temporarily adjusted its flight operations to ensure continued network connectivity. Furthermore, the airline has deployed larger aircraft on select domestic routes to accommodate affected passengers and consolidate flights wherever feasible. Despite these measures, passenger complaints have emerged, highlighting concerns on social media platforms. The disruptions are reportedly attributed to pilot reluctance to operate flights due to extended duty hours, prompting regulatory attention and passenger grievances.