5 killed, several trapped in chemical factory blast

Hyderabad: At least 5 people have died and 10 others have been injured in chemical factory blast. Several others are still trapped in the side the factory. The explosion took place in a chemical factory in Telangana’s Sangareddy district. According to police, the blast was caused by a fire in the chemical factory.

‘A reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact… So far four people have died…10-15 people sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment’, said a police official to news agency.

According to reports, 50 men were in the building at the time of the explosion. One of the men who died is believed to be the factory manager. Authorities have begun evacuating people from surrounding areas.

More details are awaited.

Also Read: Know how to complaint against banks to RBI Ombudsman

On Monday, a fire broke out at a cotton storage shed in the same district. Officials told news agency PTI the cause was a short circuit. The fire was brought under control and there were no casualties. And on March 28, a fire broke out at a food production unit in the district’s Katedan industrial area. No casualties were reported from this incident either.