7 dead as strongest Taiwan earthquake in 25 years damages buildings

Taiwan experienced its most powerful earthquake in 25 years, striking during the morning rush hour and causing widespread damage. The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.2 according to Taiwan’s monitoring agency and 7.4 according to the US Geological Survey, resulted in seven deaths and hundreds of injuries. Buildings, including a five-storey structure in Hualien County, were damaged, and landslides blocked roads and highways, disrupting transportation across the island.The capital, Taipei, felt the tremors, with tiles falling from older buildings and schools evacuating students to sports fields for safety. Despite the unexpected intensity of the quake, most residents emerged with minor injuries, aided by neighbors and rescue workers.

However, infrastructure damage was evident, with minor structural issues reported at the national legislature and Taoyuan airport.While Taiwan’s earthquake preparedness is renowned, the economic ramifications are significant. As a key hub for high-tech manufacturing, disruptions to electricity grids and semiconductor factories could impact global supply chains. Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC evacuated employees from some facilities, though authorities in Hsinchu assured that essential services remained functional. Despite the quake’s impact, the Taiwan stock exchange operated normally, reflecting the island’s resilience in the face of natural disasters.