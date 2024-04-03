AAP leaders to fast in protest of Kejriwal’s arrest

Aam Aadmi Party leaders, led by Gopal Rai, announced plans for a fasting protest at Jantar Mantar on April 7 in response to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Rai, a cabinet minister in the Kejriwal government, urged nationwide participation in the demonstration against Kejriwal’s arrest, emphasizing the option for individuals to fast collectively on April 7 in solidarity. Rai asserted that the arrest of the party’s national convener was a targeted move to dismantle AAP.On April 7, Delhi government officials, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, councillors, and party members, will convene at Jantar Mantar for the fast. Rai invited diverse groups, such as student organizations, farmer associations, and traders, to join the protest, highlighting its open nature. Kejriwal’s arrest, linked to a money laundering case related to excise policy, has resulted in his judicial custody until April 15.