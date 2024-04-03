Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh10 million

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat has won the last grand prize of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi. Ramesh Kannan, an Indian national, won the Dh10 million grand prize in the Big Ticket live draw series 262 in Abu Dhabi. The draw was held on Wednesday.

Ramesh Kannan won the fortune with ticket number 056845 bought on March 29. The winning ticket was picked by Mohammed Shereef, the winner of last month’s Dh15 million draw.

Big Ticket, the most popular and longest-running raffle draw in the UAE, is temporarily pausing its operations in compliance with the new directives of the Gaming Regulatory Authority in the UAE. The Abu Dhabi-based raffle draw took this decision in accordance with the gaming requirements introduced by UAE Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). Big Ticket draw is conducted every 3rd of the month at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The sale of tickets for the next draw has been halted since April 1. Also, stores at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport have been temporarily closed. Certain facilities on the official website, like ticket purchase, account login, and account registration have been disabled until further notice.

‘During this pause, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support. (We) remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, responsibility, and integrity in all our prizes. As we adhere to regulatory protocols, we will communicate updates through official channels in due course. We anticipate a prompt return to operations,’ Big Ticket said.

Big Ticket is the third major raffle draw operator that ceased operations. Since January 1 this year, Dubai-based Mahzooz and Emirates Draw stopped their UAE operations and no details were given when the games would resume.

Big Ticket also assured that ‘all previously won prizes are securely protected and guaranteed.’ While customers will not be able to access their accounts during the pause, they will retain full access to their Big Ticket accounts once operations resume.

The draw operator did not give details when it is expected to resume business. For inquiries or assistance, Big Ticket customer support can be reached by calling +971022019244 or emailing [email protected]