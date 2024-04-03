Casio launches motorsport themed Nighttime Drive watches in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Japanese electronics giant, Casio launched motorsport themed Nighttime Drive watches in India. The Nighttime Drive series is a part of the Edifice line. This new series of watches is inspired by motorsports.

The Nighttime Drive series features two models, the ECB-2000NP-1A and ECB-40NP-1A, each priced at Rs 23,995 and Rs 16,995, respectively. Both these watches are made with blue ion plating, titanium carbide coating and two-colour gradation. The ECB-2000NP-1A features solar technology, world time, a stopwatch, a countdown timer and multiple alarms. The ECB-40NP-1A, on the other hand, is modelled on the configuration of a formula car suspension and boasts a lightweight carbon fibre-reinforced resin case.

The Nighttime Drive series combines sleek design with the sleek lines of high-performance racing machines. It has been made with the auto-enthusiast in mind’.