Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up sharply, crosses Rs 51,000 mark

Mumbai: Price of gold touched all-time high today in Kerala. For the first time, yellow metal price crossed Rs 51,000 mark. Sovereign gold price edged higher sharply by Rs 600 per 8 gram. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 51,280, up by Rs 600 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6410, up by Rs 75.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 69,369 up by 0.64%. Silver futures were trading at a 2-year high near 77,957 per kg. They rose Rs 921 or 1.20% in early trade.

MCX Gold and Silver futures ended with gains on Tuesday with the gold futures hitting a fresh lifetime high of Rs 69,139 before settling the day with an uptick of Rs 52 per 10 grams or 0.08% at Rs 68,980. Meanwhile, silver contract ended flat at Rs 77,100, up by Rs 64 or 0.08%.

Also Read: Gulf country announces public holiday on April 4

The prices have risen by 2.54% or Rs 1,716 on MCX in April so far. On a year-to-date basis, the uptick is Rs 6,185 or 9.79%. As for the silver contract, the previous month’s gains stand at 4.02% or Rs 3,021 while the YTD gains at 4.89% or Rs 3,622.

In global markets, price of spot gold edged 0.2% higher to $2,283.47 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 1% to $2,303.80 per ounce. Price of spot silver rose 0.3% to $26.19 per ounce, platinum edged up 0.3% to $921.39 and palladium was unchanged at $1,003.60. On Comex, the gold futures have touched a lifetime high of $2,308 per troy ounce.