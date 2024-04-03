Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sick in Tihar Jail, Lost 4.5 kg

AAP leader Atishi revealed on Wednesday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly become unwell, shedding approximately 4.5 kg since his arrest on March 21. Atishi expressed concern about Kejriwal’s deteriorating health, particularly highlighting his severe diabetes and his dedicated work ethic of serving the country round the clock.

Kejriwal’s arrest stems from his involvement in a money laundering case related to the excise policy, leading to his incarceration in Tihar jail until April 15 as per a court order. Despite Kejriwal’s legal team’s efforts to secure interim relief, the high court declined, emphasizing the complexity of the case and the necessity for input from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED, in response to the plea, asserted that Kejriwal had been placed in their custody until April 1, aligning with the remand order issued subsequent to the petition’s filing. The decision to transfer Kejriwal to judicial custody was unopposed by his legal representatives.