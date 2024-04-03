Delicious Tomato Basil Risotto Recipe with Grilled Chicken

Headline: Tomato Basil Risotto With Grilled Chicken

Ingredients:

1. Arborio rice

2. Chicken broth

3. Olive oil

4. Onion

5. Garlic

6. White wine

7. Tomatoes

8. Fresh basil

9. Parmesan cheese

10. Grilled chicken breast

Instructions:

1. Heat chicken broth in a saucepan and keep it warm.

2. In a separate pan, sauté chopped onion and minced garlic in olive oil until softened.

3. Add Arborio rice to the pan and cook until translucent.

4. Pour in white wine and cook until it evaporates.

5. Gradually add warm chicken broth to the rice, stirring frequently until the rice is creamy and cooked.

6. Stir in diced tomatoes and chopped fresh basil.

7. Mix in grated Parmesan cheese until melted and creamy.

8. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

9. Serve the risotto topped with sliced grilled chicken breast.

10. Garnish with additional basil leaves and grated Parmesan cheese if desired. Enjoy your Tomato Basil Risotto With Grilled Chicken!