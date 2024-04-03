Dubai Duty Free Draw: Expat wins $1 million

Dubai: An expat has won $1 million at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. The draw was held at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday. The draw was conducted by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Michael Schmit, SVP – Retail. Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.

Saro Djerrrahian, a 30-year-old Dutch national based in Dubai became a $1 million winner. He won the fortune in Millennium Millionaire Series 455 with ticket number 1433. He purchased the winning ticket on his way to Yerevan, Armenia for a vacation. A resident of Dubai for three years now and a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for two years, Djerrrahian works for a homegrown e-commerce company.

Djerrahian is the third Dutch national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and two motorbikes.

Shamseer Kodamana Paramb, a 40-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz G 500 (Final Edition) — (Obsidian Black) car with ticket number 1181 in the Finest Surprise Series 1873, which he purchased online on March 21.

Kapil Bhatia, a 42-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE P400 (Santorini Black) car with ticket number 0361 in the Finest Surprise Series 1874, which he purchased online on March 25.

Romy Pullukkara Jacob, an Indian based in Thrissur, India won a BMW R 1250 R (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0578 in the Finest Surprise Series 573, which he purchased on March 12 on his way to Kolkata, India.

Babu Lingam, a 38-year-old Indian based in Sharjah won a BMW S 1000 RR (Racing Red) motorbike with ticket number 0157 in the Finest Surprise Series 574, which he purchased online on 15th March.