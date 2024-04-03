EC enlists Ayushmann Khurrana to encourage youth voting

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been enlisted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to encourage young voters to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a campaign video produced by the ECI, the 39-year-old actor emphasizes the importance of voting, urging the youth to exercise their right to vote in shaping the nation’s future.

Khurrana, renowned for his roles in acclaimed films such as “Andhadhun” and “Dream Girl,” stresses the significance of citizen participation in the democratic process. He asserts that every vote matters and voting is a symbol of empowerment in a democratic nation like India. According to Khurrana, choosing leaders who will represent the country’s needs in the Parliament is a responsibility that rests with the citizens.

Santosh Ajmera, Director of Voter Education at ECI, commends Khurrana for his support in addressing urban and youth apathy towards electoral participation. He praises Khurrana’s impactful portrayal in the campaign video, noting its potential to resonate with the younger generation and inspire them to engage in voting as a crucial democratic exercise. The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from April 19, with the counting of votes set for June 4.