ECI launches ‘Myth vs Reality Register’ to combat misinformation about elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled a new initiative called the ‘Myth vs Reality Register’ as part of its efforts to combat misinformation during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Launched by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, this register serves as a comprehensive repository of credible and authenticated election-related information. Accessible through a dedicated website (https://mythvsreality.eci.gov.in/), the register aims to provide voters with accurate and easily accessible information to counter falsehoods and myths surrounding the electoral process.

According to an official statement from the ECI, the ‘Myth vs Reality Register’ will be continually updated with the latest debunked misinformation and frequently asked questions (FAQs). This initiative underscores the ECI’s commitment to safeguarding the electoral process from the spread of misinformation, which was identified as a significant challenge during the announcement of the elections last month. With misinformation posing a threat to electoral integrity globally, the ECI’s proactive approach aims to ensure that voters have access to reliable information throughout the electoral cycle.

The register covers various areas such as myths and misinformation related to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), Electoral Roll and Voter Services, Conduct of Elections, and more. It features a user-friendly format and provides a repository of debunked election-related fake news, potential myths circulating on social media platforms, FAQs, and reference materials. Stakeholders are encouraged to use the register to verify any dubious information they encounter, thus promoting transparency and accuracy in the electoral process.