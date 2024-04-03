Eid Al Fitr 2024: Gulf country announces 5-day holiday

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced the Eid al Fitr holiday dates for government employees. Employees working in the public sector will get off for Eid Al Fitr from Tuesday, April 9 to Thursday, April 11. However, most would be off for five days from Tuesday to Saturday as Kuwait marks its weekend on Friday and Saturday. Workers will return to office on Sunday, April 14. The Council of Ministers in Kuwait announced this.

.Earlier, Saudi Arabia announced a 4-day Eid al Fitr break for those employed in the private and public sector. Employees will get four days off from Monday, April 8 to Thursday April 11. This holiday corresponds to the Ramadan 29 and ends on Shawwal 2, according to the Islamic Hijri Calendar.

Also Read: Casio launches motorsport themed Nighttime Drive watches in India: Price, Specifications

As per the UAE government’s holiday calendar, the Eid Al Fitr break has been scheduled from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. If the month of Ramadan lasts 30 days, Eid will be celebrated on April 10. If the holy month is a 29-day one, the Islamic festival will be celebrated on April 9. Hence, those living and working in the UAE are anticipating a long break.