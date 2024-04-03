Former convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case returned to Sri Lanka

Three former convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, all Sri Lankans, have been repatriated to their home country on Wednesday. Among them are Murugan alias Sriharan, Jayakumar, and Robert Payas, who departed via a Sri Lankan carrier.

Following their release by the Supreme Court in November 2022, they were accommodated in a special camp in Tiruchirappalli. Subsequently, they returned to Colombo after being informed by the Tamil Nadu government that they could travel home upon receiving a deportation order from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The Sri Lankan High Commission in India facilitated their return by issuing travel documents. Santhan, another Sri Lankan convict in the case, had passed away recently, while the remaining convicts, Perarivalan, Ravichandran, and Nalini, all Indians, were also released after serving over 30 years in prison.