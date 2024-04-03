Foxtail Millet Idli recipe: Nutritious twist to breakfast routine

Foxtail Millet Idli Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup foxtail millet

1 cup urad dal (split black gram)

1/4 cup poha (flattened rice)

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Instructions:

1. Rinse the foxtail millet and urad dal separately and soak them in water for about 4-6 hours.

2. Also, soak the poha in water for about 30 minutes before grinding.

3. After soaking, drain the water from both the foxtail millet and urad dal.

4. Grind the urad dal and poha together into a smooth batter. Transfer it to a bowl.

5. Grind the foxtail millet into a slightly coarse batter. Add this to the bowl with the urad dal batter.

6. Mix both batters well and add salt to taste. Allow the batter to ferment overnight or for about 8-10 hours.

7. Once the batter has fermented, it will rise and become fluffy.

8. Grease the idli moulds with oil or ghee and pour the batter into each mould.

9. Steam the idlis in a steamer for about 10-12 minutes or until they are cooked through.

10. Once done, remove the idlis from the moulds and serve hot with chutney or sambar.

Enjoy your nutritious and delicious foxtail millet idlis!